Ribault High math teacher facing charges involving student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A math teacher at Ribault High School appeared for a bond hearing Saturday morning on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and offenses against students by authority figures.

Jason Jamall Camaron Clark, 28, was ordered to be held on $90,000 bond.

Not much is known about the incident. News4Jax has requested Clark’s arrest report, and we have reached out to the School Board for more information on his employment status, but we have not heard back.

He is listed as a mathematics teacher on the Ribault High school website.

In court, Clark told the judge, “I just moved here from Kansas City, Missouri, due to my mother passing. I’ve been a teacher for four years and have never had anything like this occur.”

Clark was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any children. His next court date is scheduled for March 15.