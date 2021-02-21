Deadly shooting in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead from a single gunshot wound.

Saturday night at 10:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and JFRD responded to the 200 block of west 7th St. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they assessed him but he did not survive.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are conducting the investigation.

JSO says this is an active investigation but it appears as though three people were at a residence when someone pulled out a gun. At some point, the gun was fired and the man was shot and killed.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance cameras and evidence.

At this point they don’t know if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

JSO says they believe this is an isolated incident. The officers say all people involved are in custody and there is no threat to the community.