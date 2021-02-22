Appointment requirement for vaccine site at Regency could change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a surprise weekend of allowing seniors 65+ to get vaccinated for COVID-19 without an appointment for the last three days, the site at Regency Square in Jacksonville is back to appointment-only vaccinations -- for now.

The Florida Association of Public Information Officers confirmed to News4Jax, the site is available to people with an appointment, but a spokesperson said that could change.

Any changes to the appointment setting process is announced first on the agency’s Twitter account here.

The agency said it plans to open a new vaccine site in Northeast Florida. With federal support, the state will open Gateway Mall for vaccines on the Northside of Jacksonville March 3.

It is expected to facilitate roughly 2,000 doses of the vaccine per day. It will also offer vaccines through two smaller, mobile sites.

People who are eligible can pre-register using the statewide system.