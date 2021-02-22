Why there is no virtual PMA testing for Duval County students this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The third round of exams meant to track Duval County students’ progress begins Monday, but this one brings a major difference.

All of the Progress Monitoring Assessments, or “PMAs,” will be taken in-person despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Duval County Public Schools is not offering a virtual option this time around. The district has allowed virtual options for the first two PMAs.

It’s because the state is requiring that students take the FSAs, or Florida Standards Assessments, in-person later in the school year.

For the FSAs to actually be valid in the eyes of the state’s education department, the district has to get 95% of students in 3rd-through-10th grades tested, which is a tall order right now.

Last week, the Florida Department of Education issued an emergency order to extend the window for districts to administer those state FSAs by two weeks in each subject.

But, if a district doesn’t get 95% of students tested, it won’t get a grade -- and essentially, the district will be marked “incomplete.”

Ad

So, the district is using the PMAs as sort of a “trial run” to see how much participation they’ll get and also find out any issues that they can correct and maybe get parents a little more comfortable with taking an in-person exam.

Last week, DCPS Superintendent Diana Greene said the district is seeing around 88% participation, which is why she said she’s trying to figure out how to get that number to 95%.

“We will work with you, we will do what we need to do to support you, but we have to now figure out are we even going to be close to 95%? Because if we’re not going to be close to 95%, then that brings in a host of issues, especially for those schools that I told you are like in purgatory,” Greene said.