DeSantis: Teachers, law enforcement will be able to get vaccine at Florida’s federal sites

HIALEAH – Teachers and sworn law enforcement officers will soon be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine at Florida’s federal vaccine sites, including one coming to Jacksonville.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said the vaccines will likely be available to teachers, firefighters and law enforcement employees ages 50 and older. The sites are expected to open next week, DeSantis said.

“Our goal is to be able to get that as more vaccine becomes available and I think we’re going to have the ability to do that between these federally supported sites, and some of the new vaccine that may be coming online, very, very soon,” DeSantis said.

Four federally-supported vaccination stations are set to open in Florida next month including at Gateway Mall on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Ad

The sites in Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa -- a partnership of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Defense, the National Gaurd and the state of Florida -- will open March 3, be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week and are capable of administering 2,000 does per day. Additionally, each site will have two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will conduct 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas.

The current public vaccination site in Jacksonville run by the Florida Department of Health at Regency Square is averaging 1,000 vaccinations each day.

DeSantis said as the vaccine supply increases and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets approved, even more people will be able to receive the vaccine in the coming months.

The state will utilize the current preregistration system and work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments at the federal sites. To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can call the Duval County vaccine booking number -- 866-200-3762 -- or the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.