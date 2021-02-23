Free Jax River Jams concerts to feature Chase Rice, Sugar Ray, New Found Glory

Jax River Jams, a four-week Thursday night concert series to be held on the St. Johns Riverfront in Downtown Jacksonville in April.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Downtown Vision, Downtown Jacksonville’s non-profit Business Improvement District (BID), announced the lineup Tuesday for Jax River Jams, a four-week Thursday night concert series to be held on the St. Johns Riverfront in Downtown Jacksonville in April.

The multi-genre lineup includes:

April 8: Country Singer-Songwriter Chase Rice, with local opener Firewater Tent Revival

April 15: Punk Pop band New Found Glory, with local opener Universal Green

April 22: Hip Hop artists and Jacksonville natives Quad City DJ’s, with local opener LPT

April 29: Rock band Sugar Ray, with local opener Honey Hounds

The concert series will feature a small business and atist market, food trucks and bars with local craft beer and spirits. Camp chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged. The outdoor event series will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines, organizers said, with hand sanitizer stations and face masks available onsite. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

“Whether you love county, Hip Hop, rock, punk pop, Latin or folk, there’s some great music for everyone at Jax River Jams. Downtown is open and ready to welcome everyone back safely,” said Jake Gordon, CEO of Downtown Vision, in a press release. “We’re excited to give Jacksonville another reason to come Downtown and listen to free live music with friends, have a few drinks and embrace the beauty our St. Johns River.”

Visit JaxRiverJams.com for more information. Interested sponsors may contact Eduardo Santos, Eduardo@DTJax.org for more information.