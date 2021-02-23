JSO: Man dies after police-involved shooting in San Jose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died after a police-involved shooting Sunday at an apartment complex on Old Kings Road South in San Jose, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office transparency database.

JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said there had been a series of armed robberies in the area, so officers were conducting surveillance in one of the nearby apartment complexes shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday when they heard a robbery go out over the radio. Waters said the suspect was running across the street to another apartment complex when he passed a JSO vehicle. Waters said police jumped out of the vehicle and ran after the suspect. Waters said a detective was “very audible, saying, ‘Police. Stop. Police. Stop.’”

Waters said the suspect, who was armed with a firearm that was stolen from a car in 2020, then ran to an apartment building and attempted to enter. That’s when, Waters said, the detective fired two shots from his service weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Newton Neal, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Waters said. Neal later died, according to the JSO database.

JSO Detective J.G. Bennett was not injured. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this was his first officer-involved shooting and he has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Waters said the detective was wearing a body camera.

This was the first JSO-involved shooting this year.

The State Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation.

According to the JSO crime mapping tool, there have been 11 robberies reported in the last three months within a mile radius of the shooting.