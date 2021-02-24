DCPS holding first public meeting on renaming Lee High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The public is once again getting the chance to weigh-in on renaming some of Duval County’s public schools, which are named after Confederate leaders.
Four schools were scheduled Wednesday to have meetings, including Lee High School, where demonstrators gathered ahead of the 6 p.m. discussion.
The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was part of the demonstration. It’s been apart of the effort to rename the schools.
“We enthusiastically support the school board’s decision and we are encouraging them to move forward with all deliberate speed,” the coalition said Tuesday in a prepared statement.
"Stop Playing games change the names" is what a group of protesters are chanting outside Lee High School. There's a meeting tonight at the school at 6. The community will give input about the possibility of changing the names of schools named after confederate soldiers.
Also at the school was the group Save the School Names. It hopes to keep the names, saying renaming the schools disrupts their historic identities and that changing them would hurt the amount of financial support the schools might receive from alumni.
The group planned to speak during the meeting.
According to the district website, 28 meetings are scheduled for the renaming of the nine schools that bear a Confederate leader’s name.
Joseph Finegan Elementary School
• 4 p.m. in the cafeteria
Stonewall Jackson Elementary School
• 5 p.m. in the cafeteria
Jefferson Davis Middle School
• 5 p.m. in the cafeteria
Robert E. Lee High School
• 6 p.m. in the auditorium
The process for changing the names is as follows:
- Schools will invite the community stakeholders who can verify their involvement with the institution.
- Each school will host meetings with those stakeholders, during which the school’s namesake figure will be scrutinized and examined. These meetings will also allow stakeholders to make recommendations for alternative names to the School Advisory Committee.
- The School Advisory Committee will create a shortlist of possible names on which the school community will vote.
- The school will provide the results of that vote to the superintendent.
- The superintendent will make a final recommendation on any name changes to the school board which will have the final say.