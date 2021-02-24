DCPS holding first public meeting on renaming Lee High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The public is once again getting the chance to weigh-in on renaming some of Duval County’s public schools, which are named after Confederate leaders.

Four schools were scheduled Wednesday to have meetings, including Lee High School, where demonstrators gathered ahead of the 6 p.m. discussion.

The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was part of the demonstration. It’s been apart of the effort to rename the schools.

“We enthusiastically support the school board’s decision and we are encouraging them to move forward with all deliberate speed,” the coalition said Tuesday in a prepared statement.

“Stop Playing games change the names” is what a group of protesters are chanting outside Lee High School. There’s a meeting tonight at the school at 6. The community will give input about the possibility of changing the names of schools named after confederate soldiers. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/CRcLxqoTL0 — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) February 24, 2021

Also at the school was the group Save the School Names. It hopes to keep the names, saying renaming the schools disrupts their historic identities and that changing them would hurt the amount of financial support the schools might receive from alumni.

The group planned to speak during the meeting.

According to the district website, 28 meetings are scheduled for the renaming of the nine schools that bear a Confederate leader’s name.

Joseph Finegan Elementary School

• 4 p.m. in the cafeteria

Stonewall Jackson Elementary School

• 5 p.m. in the cafeteria

Jefferson Davis Middle School

• 5 p.m. in the cafeteria

Robert E. Lee High School

• 6 p.m. in the auditorium

The process for changing the names is as follows: