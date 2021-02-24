Florida’s daily COVID-19 cases, deaths continue at well below post-holiday peaks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 7,128 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported an additional 127 resident deaths attributed to the virus.

Ten of the deaths in the latest report were in Duval County and there were four more in Alachua County.

That brings the state to 1,885,661 cases since the outbreak reached Florida last March and 30,878 deaths, according to FDOH data.

The number of cases and deaths in the state over the past two weeks are lower than they’ve been since before Thanksgiving, although higher than they were running in September and November. The pattern is similar in Jacksonville and neighboring counties.

Florida and Duval County coronavirus cases since June 1

There have been at least 78,472 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state. The Agency for Health Care Administration reports 4,077 people currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Bradford, Columbia, Flagler and Nassau counties had higher positivity rates above the state average.

Ad

The rate of positive tests from Tuesday was 5.99% -- down a half-point from the day before. The positivity rate in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties were all below 5%.

Florida last week reported its first confirmed case of the P.1 COVID-19 variant that was first detected in Brazil, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has now verified 489 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant that emerged from the United Kingdom -- by far the highest number for any state in the country.

At least 2,792,118 people had been vaccinated in Florida as of Wednesday morning, with 1,492,509 people in the state having received both shots.