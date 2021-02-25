City searching for solutions for New Town food desert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living in the New Town area have been concerned about it being a food desert for years.

The area does not have a supermarket nearby.

Several people have talked about needing to board a bus, sometimes more than one, just to be able to buy healthy foods like fruits and vegetables.

The Jacksonville City Council will discuss ways to address the issue of food deserts, specifically in the New Town neighborhood, during a Zoom meeting, starting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

While some programs are in place to help with food deserts citywide, people in New Town have said more needs to be done.

While other grocery stores around Jacksonville have been getting some help with renovations and the new Winn-Dixie in Gateway opened, in New Town, nothing is really in the works to help these people.

Last February, JTA launched the “Door to Store” pilot program, which gave free rides to grocery stores for people living in the Northside ReadiRide zone.

The trouble is, according to an article in the Florida Times-Union, New Town is outside of that boundary.

City leaders have discussed expanding the program.

In 2017, Edward Waters College conducted a study on food deserts in Jacksonville. It showed areas like New Town reported more health problems, including obesity and high blood pressure.

People are encouraged to participate in Thursday’s Zoom meeting. Click here to join. One small step, to solve a longstanding problem.