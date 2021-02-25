Crescent City Council votes to permanently disband police department

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Crescent City Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday night to permanently disband the police department.

Back in December, the entire department was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into training records and irregularities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office took over jurisdiction.

According to an FDLE audit, three of the five officers on the Police Department’s force either needed to be retrained and certified in some areas of their jobs or their certifications need to be updated. It also revealed none of the officers had training for the use of Tasers.

In the report, the FDLE recommends one of the officers be fired because he didn’t complete mandatory training. The audit also revealed that training documents were never found for another officer, meaning that officer needs to be retrained. The report found a third officer’s certifications expired more than a year ago.