Entire Crescent City Police Department placed on administrative leave

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has taken over jurisdiction from the Crescent City Police Department while the entire department is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, all Crescent City Police Department activities were forced to cease. The police building was forced to close and the five officers that make up the police force were all placed on administrative leave with pay.

As a result of the closure of the department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was asked to come in and take over the law enforcement duties in Crescent City while FDLE conducts its investigation.

According to a press release from the Crescent City administration office, FDLE will be investigating irregularities that pertain to police officer training and certifications.

A portion of the news release states: