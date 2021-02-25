St. Augustine man accused of unlawfully entering Capitol faces judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – John Anderson, a St. Augustine man who was arrested on the day of the riot at the U.S. Capitol, went before a federal judge Thursday.

Anderson, 61, is accused of unlawful entry into the Capitol. A judge Thursday ordered Anderson to remain in custody until his Friday detention hearing.

Federal prosecutors say police body cam shows Anderson in a large group of people while holding an officer’s shield. After repeatedly asking him to give back the shield, an officer sprayed him with an unknown substance.

Anderson claimed he had asthma and went into a medical distress. He was then cited and arrested, according to the FBI.

Federal agents have not released photos of the man, including his mugshot.

Anderson has a total of five charges against him. The judge scheduled Anderson’s detention hearing for Friday at 2:30 pm.