Jacksonville bistro temporarily shut down after inspectors find rodent droppings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six local restaurants are back open after receiving emergency shutdown orders from the Department of Business and Professional Regulations last week, including one with the most rodent droppings we’ve seen in a restaurant report in the last two years.

Current’s Riverview Bistro in downtown Jacksonville

The Currents Riverview Bistro located inside the 840 Building on Prudential Drive in Jacksonville was shut down last Tuesday.

Only seven violations were given, but one of those listed 142 rodent droppings.

Most of the droppings were on the window seals or shelving, but nine were counted inside a clear pan holding seasonings.

The restaurant failing a return inspection, but was allowed to reopen after passing a follow-up inspection the same day.

The owner tells me he hired a professional exterminator and cleaner and passed the final health inspection.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing return inspection | Passing follow-up inspection

Jax Fish Shrimp and Chicken in Jacksonville

Jax Fish Shrimp and Chicken on Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville was given emergency shutdown orders on February 16.

State inspectors found 26 violations, including 27 rodent droppings and six dead rodents in a glue trap near a food prep area. During the follow-up inspection, the inspector found 25 more rodent droppings beside the walk-in cooler and was forced to remain closed.

The restaurant passed its third inspection but requires a follow-up to verify employees have the required state training and licensing.

The owner said they hired an exterminator and are rodent-free.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing return inspection | Passing inspection requiring follow-up

San Marco’s Chz Fry Coalition in Jacksonville

The food truck San Marco’s Chz Fry Coalition was shut down during a routine inspection on February 18.

The inspector found 9 live roaches and a sink so full of dishes, employees couldn’t wash their hands.

Quick to correct, the food truck reopened the next day.

The owners told News4Jax they’re happy to be back open. To comfort customers, they not only made all the necessary corrections but deep cleaned the whole truck.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Near-perfect follow-up

Keke’s Breakfast Café in St. Augustine

Keke’s Breakfast Café in St. Augustine was quick to reopen after they got shut down during a routine inspection on February 17.

The inspector found 70 rodent droppings in the electrical panel room and that a back door in the kitchen couldn’t fully close. Keke’s reopened with a perfect score the next day.

The manager said nothing like this had ever happened before, showing a history of passing inspections. She said her customers can be sure these issues would not happen again.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Perfect score follow-up

Penman Diner in Jacksonville Beach

Penman Diner in Jacksonville Beach was temporarily shut down right before closing time last Wednesday.

The owner said an issue with connected units in the building led to the inspector discovering 13 rodents dropping under a 3-compartment sink.

The diner has 7 violations for improper temperature and storage of food items.

The inspector was allowed to reopen on the return inspection, but required a follow-up since the violations required further review, but was not found to be an immediate threat to the public. The violations weren’t fully corrected after the inspector’s second follow-up so another has been scheduled.

The owner said extreme weather and facility issues precipitated the unexpected violation causing the emergency closure. He added they are proactively addressing the situation by working with additional vendors and holding enhanced training for the staff.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Allowed to reopen inspection | Follow-up inspection requiring another follow-up

Nini’s Pizza and Restaurant in Jacksonville Beach

Rodent activity and raw food violations were given to Nini’s Pizza in Jacksonville Beach. The pizzeria was cited twice for having old food in its cooler. The inspector’s report shows diced ham and cooked pasta were two days old.

The inspector also noted approximately 10 rodent droppings under the three-compartment sink in the report. The restaurant failed a return inspection the next day but was allowed to reopen during another inspection conducted the same day.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing return inspection | Allowed to reopen inspection | Follow-up inspection

All restaurant reports are provided by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations. You can search your favorite restaurants and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal. News4Jax monitors emergency restaurant shutdowns in District 5.

District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee and Union Counties.