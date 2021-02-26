St. Augustine will start permitting special events again

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The commissioners for the city of St. Augustine lifted the moratorium on permitting special events.

For an event to be permitted, event organizers must submit a compliant plan with the “Events and Gatherings: Readiness and Planning Tool,” an 8-page document prepared by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Many events, including the Celtic Festival, St. Patrick’s Parade, Easter Parade, Drake’s Raid and the Lion’s Seafood Festival have canceled this year.

Rhythm and Ribs has permanently moved its festival date to the third weekend in October, and Festival of Chariots and The Lighthouse 5K have been postponed.

However, several events are expected to take place soon, including:

The Old Town Art Show on March 27-28

The Blessing of the Fleet on March 27

Coquina Church’s Good Friday in the Gazebo on April 2

Family Fun Fest on April 24

A Latin music festival on May 1

The Alligator Farm Raptor Run on May 9

And the “As If” festival, a 90s festival, on May 15

For more information on permitting events, contact Kim Mayo, Event and Venue coordinator, at 904-825-1004 or via email at kmayo@citystaug.com. The application process for Francis Field Events can be found at www.CityStAug.com/eventpermit.