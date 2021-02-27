Deadline for Duval County school choice application is Sunday

Deadline to to apply for a magnet or special transfer option school is Sunday, February 28th, at 11:59 p.m.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla., – Time is running out for Duval County parents to submit their children’s school choice applications for the next school year.

Duval County Public Schools sent out an email on Friday, reminding parents to submit their applications by Sunday before 11:59 p.m.

Dear Duval families, Our combination of neighborhood schools, special transfer option schools, and magnet schools and programs is delivering some of the best academic results in the history of our school district. If your child is thriving in their current school, we are thrilled and hope you are, too! If you think your child might do even better in a choice school, now is the time to act for next school year! The deadline to apply for a magnet or special transfer option school is this Sunday, Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m. Duval County Public Schools

DCPS Schools is offering parents the chance to transfer students to their school of choice, like magnet or special transfer option schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Dr. Barbara Sistrunk and Jennifer Marcellus work for the Duval County school district. They joined The Morning Show earlier this month to talk about the choices available, how the process works and more through their interview with News4Jax anchor Jennifer Waugh.

For more information, you can contact DCPS at 904-390-2999, or visit their website at www.duvalschools.org/schoolchoice.