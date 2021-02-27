Jacksonville football star Louis Nix reported missing, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Louis Nix, a former NFL player from Jacksonville who was injured in a shooting in December, has been reported missing by his family, police announced Saturday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers were called to 42nd Street West on Wednesday because of a missing adult and efforts to locate Nix have been unsuccessful.

Police said they are trying to find the 29-year-old to make sure he is safe. He may be driving a 2014 Gray Hyundai Azera (similar to the one pictured) with Florida tag JGFM41.

2014 Gray Hyundai Azera (Provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

He is described as a Black male, with brown eyes and black hair, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Nix, a longtime football star in Jacksonville, was most recently in the news when he was shot while filling his tires at a Jacksonville gas station. He told News4Jax days after the harrowing encounter that he was “getting through it” and hoped it wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

Nix played at Raines High School and went on to Notre Dame.

Nix, who recorded a video of himself as he was pulled into an ambulance, was shot at the Gate gas station off Airport Center Drive in December.

“At the time, I would say, I felt close to death,” he told News4Jax days after the shooting. “I was shot in my chest and the bullet ricocheted to my sternum and to my lung and I’m currently dealing with a bullet in my lung right now.”

Nix said that while pumping air, two men walked up to him, flashing a light in his eye. He pushed back, then felt a shot in his chest.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they’re still searching for two suspects in the case -- two men that Nix said he doesn’t know.

“I think it was just something random,” Nix said. “I feel like it could have been anybody.”