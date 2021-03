JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A cyclist was critically injured Monday in a crash involving a semi-truck on U.S. 301, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. on U.S. 301 just north of where it meets Interstate 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers told News4Jax the cyclist was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday afternoon how the crash occurred.