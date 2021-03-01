Louis Nix III’s mother meets with detectives as questions linger about son’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of Louis Nix III, the Raines High School football standout who went on to play in the NFL, said she met with detectives Monday following the death of her son.

Nix, 29, was reported missing to police on Wednesday. On Saturday, his family confirmed to News4Jax that he died. Monday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also confirmed his body was located.

His mother, Stephanie Wingfield, says Nix’s car was found in a pond near the River City Marketplace. She said that detectives told her the passenger window was open when the car was pulled from the water. Wingfield said the car was found upside down underwater.

Ad

According to Wingfield, her son’s body was found not far from where the car was towed out of the pond.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson pointed out there were no skid marks at the scene, and that there were only marks where the car was towed out of the water.

“They’re gonna go through the car from top to bottom, head to toe looking for every piece of evidence they can,” Jefferson said.

News4Jax also spoke with a woman who works at a nearby gas station. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said Nix stopped in twice on Tuesday.

Nix was injured in a shooting in December. He told News4Jax days after the harrowing encounter that he was “getting through it” and hoped it wouldn’t happen to anyone else.