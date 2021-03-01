Man found dead in house on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Monday morning in his home on Franklin Street, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said his injuries leads them to suspect he was killed.

His cause of death and identity will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The house is near the intersection of Martin Luther King Parkway and Phoenix Avenue, not far from Long Branch Elementary

The man’s brother found him laying on his floor next to his phone and calling 911.

“I thought maybe he got drunk and passed out or something, but no, he was dead,” he said.

There have been no arrests connected with the man’s death but detectives said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.