Deputies identify woman found dead in Black Creek

Clay County deputies want to speak with anyone who has information about Lynda Robertson and her truck that might help their investigation.

Deputies on Tuesday released the identity of a woman whose body was found in Black Creek in hopes that the public can help with the investigation into her death.

The woman, identified as Lynda Robertson, was found Feb. 22 by a kayaker in the North Fork of Black Creek, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. She was wearing a gold cross necklace at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to know if anyone has information about Robertson or her white Ford pickup truck (pictured below) that could help with its investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Det. David Vereen at 904-264-6512.