Creating buzz: Electric scooters, bikes rev up in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Who’s ready to scoot?

The City of Jacksonville officially launched a one-year pilot program for e-scooters, e-bicycles and dockless bicycles on Thursday.

Locals and visitors can rent and ride these electric scooters Downtown via smartphone applications.

Scooters can be rented and dropped off 24/7 at 35 designated, geofenced corrals on the sidewalk and out of the way of pedestrians, parked cars or other users.

Dockless Mobility Program Vendors include: Blue Duck, Helbiz, LINK and SPIN.

“This program is yet another step toward reclaiming options for pedestrians and bicyclist Downtown by providing healthy, viable and environmentally sustainable transportation alternatives,” The City of Jacksonville said.

Here’s a map for the proposed “Dockless Mobility Zone” in Downtown Jacksonville.

