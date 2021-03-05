5th teen arrested in connection to Calloway Cove shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fifth teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple shooting at the Calloway Cove apartments.

Robert Kay, 18, was in court Friday. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and resisting an officer without violence.

His arrest comes three weeks after four teenagers were taken into custody.

Police reports say a 14-year-old girl is accused of driving the group to Calloway Cove to rob someone.

Investigators said two of the teens have differing stories on who fired the gun and who was waiting at the bottom of the apartment stairs.

Sarah Urriola, a 30-year-old mother, was killed along with two men.

After the shooting, police gave chase for three miles. Four teenagers were arrested, and it’s unclear why Kay was just arrested.

Kay is being held on a $225,000 bond.