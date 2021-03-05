Bradford County man wanted in DUI manslaughter charge in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joshua Gabriel Barron, 26, who is facing an arrest warrant for DUI manslaughter.

According to an FHP report from Oct. 11, 2015, Barron was driving on State Road 21 near Keystone Heights just after midnight about 12:40 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a car head-on. That driver died and Elliott was seriously injured. Troopers at the time was investigating whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

Barron’s last known address is in Starke.

If you know where he is or have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512. You can remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or by clicking “submit a tip” on claysheriff.com.