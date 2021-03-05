Documents: FBI tracked Brianna Williams’ movements in Alabama via cellphone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax on Thursday obtained new discovery material in the case of Brianna Williams, the mother accused of abusing her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor.

The Jacksonville girl’s remains were found in a wooded area of Marengo County in rural Alabama on Nov. 12, six days after Williams, a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jacksonville, reported her missing.

The new material contains more than 400 pages of FBI investigative reports, documents and subpoenas. It includes several maps that show how Williams’ trips from Jacksonville to Alabama were traced via her cellphone, including to the wooded area where Taylor’s remains were found.

The documents show Williams’ movements were tracked down to the minute.

The material also shows that the FBI got Williams’ phone records, and documents show calls from two men to and from her phone during the time she was in Alabama from Oct. 31, 2019 to Nov. 2, 2019.

Williams, according to the documents, called her mother on Oct. 31. Her mother told detectives Williams called her saying that if Williams’ captain called her, to tell him that she was at her mother’s apartment picking up Taylor, even though Taylor was not at the apartment that day.

The records show Williams attended 13 speech pathology lessons through April 17, 2019. Her doctor told an NCIS detective that Taylor and her mother never showed up to her appointment on April 24.

Williams was then discharged from care after missing two appointments. The doctor told the detective that she never saw any signs that Taylor could have been abused or neglected.

A screenshot of an Amazon search for a shower curtain is included in the evidence.

Investigators say a shower curtain and plastic trash bag were found along with Taylor’s remains.

Williams is charged with child neglect, child abuse, evidence tampering and giving false information. She is not charged with her daughter’s death. A medical examiner could not determine the cause of death.

Williams has plead not guilty to her charges. She is in Duval county jail as she waits for trial.