Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said three persons of interest were taken into custody Friday night after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

According to Sgt. Blinn, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the Kernan Oaks Apartments at about 7:15 p.m. Investigators located the body of a man between 20 to 25 years old.

“We believe it was an altercation between two people that knew each other,” Blinn said.

Police said witnesses described an SUV fleeing the scene. A vehicle matching the description was stopped, and three people were detained.

“Those three people at this point are considered only persons of interest,” Blinn said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.