Jacksonville Icemen to host women’s networking event during Women’s History Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen will host a women’s networking event centered around a hockey game. It comes as the world celebrates Women’s History Month.

On Thursday, the Icemen will host a “Women in Business Night” for the first time in team history. Icemen Director of Marketing Lauren Muni says the event will feature a panel of seven women from the Jacksonville area.

Those in attendance will get a chance to network with the panelist and catch a hockey game after. The Icemen will take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m. Thursday.

For Muni, hockey is in her blood. But the game continues to grow. She says it is more than just a sport. Muni feels there are different avenues that create a way for all walks of life to feel welcome.

“This event, for example, it’s a part of a hockey game, but it’s a chance to learn from great women in Jacksonville to grow and develop beyond a sport,” Muni said Sunday on “The Morning Show.”

In recent years, more women have been exploring hockey. The USA women’s hockey team won gold during the 2018 Winter Olympics behind the stick of Kendall Coyne Schofield. The next year she became the first woman to take part in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Muni, a native of Buffalo, New York, grew up with the sport. Her passion is also design, and Muni was able to quickly find a way to marry the two.

“I think there are just so many opportunities, it’s just about going after it,” said Muni.

Tickets for the event are available on the team’s website.