1 killed after opening fire at deputies in Gainesville, authorities say

A man was shot and killed Friday in Gainesville during an exchange of gunfire with deputies, according to a news release from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies answering a call about shots fired at a home on Southeast 46th Terrace off Hawthorne Road were met by gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The agency said deputies returned fire and wounded the man, who died of his injuries at the scene.

Another person with a gunshot wound was found at the residence and that person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, though it’s unclear how they were shot.

It’s unclear how many rounds were fired during Friday’s shooting and how many deputies used their firearms. Also unclear is what led to the gunfire that brought deputies to the home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the sequence of events surrounding the shooting. Additionally, ACSO’s Office of Professional Standards is reviewing what happened to determine whether responding deputies followed agency procedures.

The deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave while awaiting the outcome of those investigations.