Infants born the week of The Players getting special treatment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As The Players Championship approaches, local newborns are already getting into the spirit of golf.

Every baby born at Baptist Health, as well as those in the NICUs, will receive a commemorative “Crawl. Walk. Golf.” onesie during the week of the tournament.

The newborn will also receive a birthday card containing the ABCs of safe sleep practices from The Players Center for Child Health at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“This week is such a special one in our community,” Jared Rice, Executive Director of The Players, said. “We are honored to celebrate and connect with those who share this milestone with us.”

Each week, more than 500 babies are born at local hospitals, prompting The Players to work with area hospitals to share in the celebrations.

Families at these hospitals will receive onesies to share with their newest champions: Baptist Medical Center - South; Wolfson Children’s Hospital NICU - South; Baptist Medical Center - Beaches; Baptist Medical Center - Nassau; Wolfson Children’s Hospital NICU - Downtown; Baptist Health Labor & Delivery - Downtown; Ascension St. Vincent’s Labor & Delivery; University of Florida Health; Orange Park Medical Center; Memorial Hospital; Flagler Health+.