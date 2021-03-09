Firefighters rescue goat from Alachua County sinkhole

Firefighters from High Springs and Alachua County rescued a baby goat that got trapped Monday afternoon in a sinkhole on property on Northwest 268th Street.

The Fire Department said the 9-week-old goat had fallen into a 40- to 50-foot hole. Rescue personnel arrived about 5 p.m. and spent two hours developing a plan to keep both the firefighter and the goat safe. Once all systems were in place, it took only 11 minutes for High Springs Lt. Kevin Pearson to retrieve the baby goat which, was then reunited with its mother.

The Fire Department said the timing of Monday’s event was perfect, as firefighters from both agencies are in a week-long rescue class being held in High Springs.