Jacksonville police addressing case of robbery suspect accused of shooting at officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it plans to hold a news conference Tuesday to address the case involving a robbery suspect that investigators say exchanged gunfire with an officer.

The incident was reported Monday. T.K. Waters, the chief of investigations, said a robbery was reported at a check cashing business, followed by a second robbery at a motel.

A witness gave police a description of a suspect vehicle, Waters said, which was spotted by an officer.

Waters said the officer gave “loud, verbal commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle.”

“A passenger got outside of the vehicle with his hands up,” Waters said. “As soon as he turned his attention back to the suspect, the suspect fired several shots.”

Waters said the officer returned fire and the driver then fled the scene and was caught hiding in a dumpster. The passenger was said to have been injured and taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The injuries the passenger sustained were unclear.

Ad

The officer involved, J.A. Ledyard, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. He was not struck by gunfire. Ledyard has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2015.

Records show it was Ledyard’s second police-involved shooting. In November 2018, police said he shot and wounded Tyrone Buckman, who was armed with a handgun. That shooting was ruled justifiable by the State Attorney’s Office.