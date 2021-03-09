JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tru by Hilton just opened its doors at its tucked-away spot in Jacksonville’s south Mandarin area located near Whole Foods, Publix and Target.

The four-story, 106-room hotel at 2970 Hartley Road opened its doors on Feb. 16 and is one of five that the brand intends to open in the area.

Unique getaway: Tru by Hilton opens 106-room hotel in Mandarin

The “Tru” brand is a newer, more modernized version described as “minimal but meaningful.”

The Tru by Hilton brand promotes its rooms with “open shelves, doorless closets and wood-like flooring,” along with a “large TV and premium channels” that create an open feel.

“Our hotel rooms are minimal but meaningful,” said Kyle Stanton, night auditor at Tru by Hilton. “The furniture in the rooms consists of a bed, a bench, and a big 55-inch TV that connects to your phone when you check in.”

Stanton told News4Jax your phone can also be utilized as a door key.

“You can open the door with your cellphone, but you must have the Hilton app to utilize those features.”

The hotel offers free breakfast and Wi-Fi, a 24/7 market, a fitness center, a lobby with workspaces along with activities like pool, foosball and board games.

“We want our guest to be interactive and have a good time. The lobby provides plenty of seating for any guests wanting to eat food, work, or just relax.”

Room rates are available online. When News4Jax checked on Tuesday, the cost of two adults for a room with one king bed for the night was $125.

