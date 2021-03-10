UNF planning for pre-COVID campus operations in Fall semester

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is preparing to welcome all Ospreys back to the nest during the Fall 2021 semester.

In a news release on its website, the university announced its plans to return to “normal pre-COVID campus operations.”

Administrators are planning for majority face-to-face courses and small, in-person class sizes.

“Compared to schools with much larger populations, UNF’s campus size provides the opportunity to return to a more normal daily life while still minimizing potential health risks,” the news release states. “With that said, the campus community will continue to follow state and federal guidance and may still require health screening, mask-wearing and quarantining when necessary.”

UNF recommends setting up a meeting with an academic advisor, which students can do by clicking on the “advising” tile in their myWings account. Fall course offerings will be published March 26, which registration by time ticket starting in April.

Ad

LINK: Full news release from UNF