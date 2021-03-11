16 Walgreens pharmacies in Jacksonville to begin giving vaccinations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville residents will have more options when it comes to getting the coronavirus vaccine this week after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that 16 Walgreens pharmacies in the city will begin administering shots.

Previously, just 12 Walgreens stores in the state were offering the vaccine, but that will now expand to 97. The rest of the stores will be spread across 18 additional counties, including Clay, Alachua, Bradford and Nassau.

Appointment slots were opened Thursday at Walgreens.com and the stores will begin giving shots Friday.

“I can tell you if you look, whenever we’ve put a lot of retail pharmacies in places, I mean the (vaccination) numbers go up because this is what they do every day,” DeSantis said during a news conference at a Walgreens store on the Southside.

All three vaccines -- Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna -- will be offered at the stores.

The vaccine is also available at retail pharmacies at Walmart, Publix, Winn-Dixie and CVS.

Florida residents 60 and older will be able to receive the vaccine starting Monday. DeSantis said he will expand the age range to 55 and up sometime in March and likely open it up to the general adult population after that if the vaccine supply continues to increase.

DeSantis was also in Lake City on Thursday morning to announce another new drive-thru vaccine site.

The site, located at the Southside Sports Complex on SW Bascom Norris Drive, will administer 1,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DeSantis said.