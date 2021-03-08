Gov. DeSantis to lower vaccination age to 60 next week

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the state will lower the age for anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine from 65 to 60 next week.

“That will apply across the board at all of the state pods, all of the pharmacies, all of the different drive-thru sites that are being operated,” DeSantis said. “If you’re 60 plus, you will be able to get sign up and be able to get the vaccine.”

The age change is effective next Monday.

The governor had hinted that this would come at some point in March and said as the supply of vaccine has increased, and the age will continue to come down as the number of vaccinations and supplies continue to increase, with each five-year age group adding at about 2 million people in Florida to those eligible to get a shot.

The change comes as the demand from seniors appears to be waning, at least in Jacksonville. The new federally-run site in Jacksonville has averaged under 1,200 per day out of the 3,000 doses per day allocated.

Ad

“I do think that this is the right time to do it. We’re starting to see the demand soften,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also said the increased supply also makes appointments to get a vaccine at grocery stores and pharmacies easier to obtain.

“Hopefully by next week we’ll get another shipment of the Johnson and Johnson and I anticipate what we just got will be gone, probably within the next few days,” DeSantis said. “It seems to be pretty popular.”

With the rough outline of how the vaccine rollout will happen going forward, DeSantis has again chosen to break with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC recommends that frontline essential workers like grocery store workers, manufacturing workers and public transit workers should be among the first groups to receive the vaccine in Phase 1b. In Phase 1c, the CDC says people aged 65-74 as well as other essential workers like those in the foodservice industry and others who interact with large numbers of people should be vaccinated in order to limit community spread.

Ad

Health officials say people like grocery store workers should be vaccinated because they come in contact with seniors and other vulnerable people every day.