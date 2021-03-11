‘Back to normal’ UNF students and staff go back to on-campus operations this Fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is ready to move operations back on campus in the Fall. The university announced the decision Thursday so students and families could start planning.

While the university says most operations will go back to Pre-COVID standards, the school will still follow guidelines including mask-wearing and requiring quarantine for students and staff if necessary.

Classes will be face-to-face and organized groups can revive some community experiences.

The university recommends students make an early appointment now with their academic advisors to begin planning.

The University of North Florida shut down its campus in ordered students out of the dorms in March 2020. Multiple other state universities and private colleges did the same.