Man in 60s stabbed at Jacksonville McDonald’s dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man described as approximately 60 years old died after he was stabbed “several times” Thursday afternoon at a McDonald’s on Old St. Augustine Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Blinn, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. He said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, who was also called to the scene, transported the man to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

A suspect, who was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, was taken into custody. Blinn said he was found nearby after fleeing the scene on foot.

“What we believe is that the victim and suspect know each other. They were inside of the restaurant and at some point an altercation ensued, and the suspect stabbed the victim several times,” Blinn said. “The individuals were patrons of the restaurant and are not employees.”

Blinn said he believed the two men were “acquaintances or friends” but their exact relationship was unclear. Their identities were not released.