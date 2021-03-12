Corrections officer from Raiford faces charges connected to Capitol riot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A corrections officer from Florida faces charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Carlton, of Raiford, faces two misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry into a secure government building and disorderly conduct while making threats to impede government process.

After a warrant was issued, Carlton turned himself in and was released on his own recognizance, with a $25,000 appearance bond should he violate pretrial release conditions.

Carlton appeared Thursday afternoon in the downtown Jacksonville federal courthouse before Judge Patricia Barksdale. The judge ordered Carlton to surrender two guns he has at home, undergo a mental health evaluation and have no contact with a person whose name is under a court order seal.

After Carlton walked out of the courthouse, News4Jax asked him if he was in Washington, D.C., on the day of Capitol siege, and he remained silent. The discussion continued.

News4Jax reporter Erik Avanier: “Do you want to apologize to the families of loved ones who died?”

Carlton: (Chuckles) “Sensationalism.”

Avanier: “Do you find that funny?”

Carlton: “No. I find your wolf Nazi tactics coming after someone on something you have no -- clearly you do know what you’re talking about. It’s OK. No comment.”

News4Jax reached out to the Florida Department of Corrections for comment on Carlton’s charges but had not received a response as of Thursday evening.