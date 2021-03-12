Jacksonville firefighter injured after fire truck overturns on way to call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville firefighter was taken to the hospital after a firetruck crashed on the way to a call shortly before midnight

Eric Proswimmer, spokesperson for Jacksonville Fire Rescue, said the engine was on the way to a call for a structure fire when it overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The firefighter who was taken to the hospital does not have serious injuries and is expected to recover.

The crash occurred on Gate Parkway near Burnt Miller Road. More details were said to be forthcoming.