Ready to enjoy sun and fun in Jacksonville Beach? Don’t forget plastic for parking

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – It’s gorgeous weather today, and if you’re not out at The Players Championship, you might be headed down to the beaches, especially if your kids are home from school on Spring Break.

If you are, just a reminder that, starting today, paid parking will be enforced in Jacksonville Beach.

The paid parking program of the city of Jacksonville Beach begins March 12, 2021, and will end on Nov. 1, 2021.

The city’s pay kiosks don’t take cash, so make sure you bring a credit or debit card. All major cards are accepted.

Each unit has step-by-step instructions printed on the side for how to use it.

There are three kiosks are at the Pier lot at 503 1st Street North; three kiosks in the Latham Plaza Lot at 14 1st Street North, two kiosks in the lot at 422 1st Street North, and one kiosk is located in the lot at 450 2nd Street North.

It’s $3 for the first two hours and then $1 per hour after that with a maximum of $7 for the day.

City of Jacksonville Beach residents park for free if they have registered their license plates with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Paid parking program hours are Friday through Sunday and select holidays from 8 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m. Sunday until midnight.

For more on special holiday and event parking costs, click here.