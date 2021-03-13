Solid waste division events 2021

01 April 2020, Saxony, Belgershain: Biowaste bins in the district of Leipziger Land - fruit and vegetable leftovers, tea bags and coffee grounds filters as well as garden waste and much more are collected in them - separated from the rest of the household waste - and fed into a fermentation plant where biogas is produced. The residual waste can be used as compost or fertilizer. Photo: Volkmar Heinz/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Volkmar Heinz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the City of Jacksonville, the Solid Waste Division will host 12 of these mobile collection events throughout the city.

Directions will be posted the day of the event.

The Household Hazardous Waste Events will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The schedule for 2021 is as follows:

January 09, 2021: 9A / Baymeadows Regional Park: 8000 Baymeadows Road East

January 16, 2021: Mandarin Park: 14780 Mandarin Road

February 13, 2021: Baker Skinner: 7641 Powers Ave

March 13, 2021: Ed Austin Regional Park: 3450 Monument Road

April 24, 2021: Drew Park: 6621 Barnes Road South

May 1, 2021: Jacksonville Beach Public Works Department: 1460 Shetter Avenue, Jacksonville Beach

May 15, 2021: Ed Austin Regional Park: 3450 Monument Road

June 5, 2021: Mandarin Park: 14780 Mandarin Road

July 17, 2021: Blue Cypress Park: : 4012 University Blvd. N.

August 21, 2021: Oceanway Park: 12215 Sago Ave.

November 6, 2021: Normandy Park: 1728 Lindsey Road

December 4, 2021: Jacksonville Beach Public Works Department: 1460 Shetter Avenue, Jacksonville Beach