Solid waste division events 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the City of Jacksonville, the Solid Waste Division will host 12 of these mobile collection events throughout the city.
Directions will be posted the day of the event.
The Household Hazardous Waste Events will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The schedule for 2021 is as follows:
January 09, 2021: 9A / Baymeadows Regional Park: 8000 Baymeadows Road East
January 16, 2021: Mandarin Park: 14780 Mandarin Road
February 13, 2021: Baker Skinner: 7641 Powers Ave
March 13, 2021: Ed Austin Regional Park: 3450 Monument Road
April 24, 2021: Drew Park: 6621 Barnes Road South
May 1, 2021: Jacksonville Beach Public Works Department: 1460 Shetter Avenue, Jacksonville Beach
May 15, 2021: Ed Austin Regional Park: 3450 Monument Road
June 5, 2021: Mandarin Park: 14780 Mandarin Road
July 17, 2021: Blue Cypress Park: : 4012 University Blvd. N.
August 21, 2021: Oceanway Park: 12215 Sago Ave.
November 6, 2021: Normandy Park: 1728 Lindsey Road
December 4, 2021: Jacksonville Beach Public Works Department: 1460 Shetter Avenue, Jacksonville Beach