JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports a person was shot in the northside.

The incident happened near the 3600 block of Effee Street, between the Grand Park and Moncrief Park neighborhoods on Saturday night.

Police have not identified the victim, or their condition.

JSO is scheduled to hold a briefing on the incident at 10:55 p.m.

We will let you know the latest on the investigation as soon as we know more.