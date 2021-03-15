High-speed chase leads to arrest of man wanted in Clay County

Keith Smith, 39, was arrested Thursday after a high-speed chase stretching from Florida into Georgia, authorities said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 39-year-old man wanted on a list of charges in Clay County is in custody following a high-speed chase that stretched from Florida into Georgia.

Keith Smith was being tracked by the U.S. Marshals Service when he was spotted Thursday on Jacksonville’s Northside riding in a car driven by his girlfriend, according to police.

The vehicle was pulled over on New Kings Road, where Smith’s girlfriend bailed out, but then he slid behind the wheel and sped away through multiple stop signs and red lights.

Police tried unsuccessfully to halt the vehicle using a PIT maneuver on Lem Turner Road and then Smith hopped onto Interstate 95 North. A second attempt to stop him also failed.

Authorities said a Nassau County deputy tried to lay down stop sticks, but Smith swerved the vehicle towards him and then avoided a third PIT maneuver near the Florida-Georgia state line.

It wasn’t until the fourth PIT maneuver attempt — this time on I-95 in Georgia — that the chase came to a stop. Authorities said Smith’s car spun into the median and he tried to run away.

A Camden County K9 in pursuit of Smith quickly brought him down and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Duval County jail records show Smith is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police, a felony offense and leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.

Jail logs show he’s wanted in Clay County on warrants charging him with lewd molestation, child custody interference and tampering with a GPS monitor.