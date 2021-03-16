Jacksonville police ID suspect in bank robbery & police chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man faces a list of charges after authorities say he held up a credit union at gunpoint last week and then led police on a wild chase in a stolen car.

The stolen car wove in and out of oncoming traffic along 103rd Street as the driver opened fire at officers in pursuit until the chase came to an end with a head-on crash, according to police.

Police said the pickup’s driver and passenger were then taken to the hospital, and the robbery suspect was taken into custody.

Dontravious Adair, 21, was arrested on felony charges of attempted murder of a police officer, armed robbery, shooting deadly missiles, fleeing or attempting to elude police, motor vehicle theft, and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

The robbery was initially reported shortly after 4 p.m. March 10 at the VyStar Credit Union location on 103rd Street just west of Ricker Road, according to a copy of Adair’s arrest report.

Officers answering the call spotted a man, identified as Adair, leaving the business armed with a rifle and handgun, the report said. The man was then seen getting into a car, which took off west along 103rd Street.

With police in pursuit, the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic multiple times, “placing countless innocent civilians pedestrians and motorists in extreme jeopardy,” according to the report, which said the driver pointed a rifle out of the driver’s side window and opened fire at a patrol car.

A short time later, the car collided with a pickup truck head on, injuring the driver and a young child, who were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police then pinned the getaway vehicle and ordered the driver to get out.

Adair’s outfit matched the descriptions for two auto thefts and an armed robbery reported the same day, according to the report.

Duval County jail records show Adair remains in custody in lieu of $865,000 bond. According to court records, he has been appointed a public defender and has an arraignment set for April 1.