Jacksonville police seek information about gunfire at youth football jamboree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are seeking information about gunfire that erupted Sunday during a youth football jamboree at a Mandarin park, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Officers responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at Greenland Park, where there were about 500 players and fans gathered for youth football games.

Investigators said that during the jamboree, there was a dispute among spectators. Investigators said a man displayed a semi-automatic-style rifle and, at some point, multiple shots were fired.

While no victims have been identified, the incident “could have had dire consequences,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to parents, there was no security at Greeland Park at the time of the incident. A police report shows several officers, two K-9 units and the JSO helicopter responded to the scene.

Investigators said they have had “very little cooperation” in identifying any victims and witnesses, so they’re asking for the public’s help.

Police said they’re trying to identify the gunman, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red belt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

The jamboree was hosted by the Mandarin Athletic Association, and parents told News4Jax they will meet with the association on Tuesday to decide if the rest of the season will be canceled or if it will move forward.

Mayor Lenny Curry issued the following statement on the incident:

“While enforcement is an important part of any crime reduction effort, I know the importance of investing in prevention and intervention programs that address the causes of crime and prevent acts of violence from occurring in the first place. I’m fully committed to making Jacksonville a safer community in partnership with law enforcement and community organizations. That’s why my budget provides Sheriff Mike Williams with the tools, personnel, and resources his officers need to protect and serve. It’s also why we invest in tools, technologies, and strategies to help State Attorney Melissa Nelson and her team prosecute dangerous criminals and keep them off our streets. In addition, we are working to expand mentoring and trauma response for our children. By working with KHA we will continue to implement and refine alternatives to the old juvenile justice models and guide our young people to better opportunities and brighter futures.”