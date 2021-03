Three police cruisers could be seen Sunday at Greenland Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday in the area of Greenland Park, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

At least three JSO cruisers could be seen around 6 p.m. at the park off Fayal Drive.

Witnesses told News4Jax that they heard what they thought was gunshots during a football game.

Police are expected to provide an update at 7:10 p.m.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.