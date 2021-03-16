Moderna to begin COVID-19 trials on children

Moderna announced Tuesday that the first trial of its COVID-19 vaccine on children is underway.

Participants in the “KidCOVE” study of the biotech company’ RNA vaccines in testing children between 6 months to less than 12 years in both the United States and Canada. The study is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and in partnership with the National Institutes and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“It is humbling to know that 17.8 million adults in the U.S. have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to date,” Moderna’s Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said. “We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population.”

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 pediatric participants in the study.

The trial is broken into two parts. In part one, different dosages of the vaccine are being tested on the children. Children between the ages of 6 months and 1 year old will receive two doses of the vaccine spaced about 28 days apart at either a 25 or a 50 or a 100 microgram level. Children between the ages of 2 and 11 will receive two doses of the vaccine spaced about 28 days apart at either a 50 or a 100 microgram level.

Moderna is doing the tests to see if the vaccine protects children from getting sick if they come into contact with coronavirus, according to the clinical trial’s patient information website.