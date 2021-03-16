Woman found dead in hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are trying to figure out what led up to a woman being found dead in a hotel room.

It happened at the Hawthorne Inn and Suites on Baymeadows road when someone called 911 to report a person in one of the rooms was injured.

When officers got there they found a dead woman who had “unknown injuries.” The cause of her death is unclear, according to police. Investigators said, “foul play is possible.”

Officers interviewed people at the scene and are looking for surveillance video.

If you know anything you’re asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at (904)630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).