Body of teen found in pond near UNF Alumni Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a teenager was found floating Tuesday evening in a retention pond along Kernan Boulevard, not far from UNF Alumni Hall.

According to Sgt. Goldfein, with the Sheriff’s Office, the body is believed to be of a 17-year-old male. He could not release the teen’s name, but confirmed the teen was not a student at the University of North Florida.

“The cause of death is being listed as undetermined at this time. There does not appear to be any signs of foul play,” Goldfein said.

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.