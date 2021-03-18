Amber Alert update: Georgia police arrest 14-year-old wanted in abduction of 1-year-old, child still missing

Georgia police: Amber Alert issued after 2 men steal car, driving off with 1-year-old girl inside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – 2:12 p.m. update | DeKalb County Police say 14-year-old Malachi Richardson is in custody, but that Royalty is still missing.

#Update Malachi Richardson, 14, is now in custody! We have still have not found one-year-old Royalty. #WeAreDKPD — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021

The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a missing child after two suspects stole a vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty inside.

An Amber Alert has been issued.

It happened around 2 a.m. as the driver attempted to make a food delivery on Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain, according to police.

According to Capt. Brian Delosch with the DeKalb County Police Department, a DoorDash driver was delivering food when two suspects stole the car with Royalty Grisby in the backseat.

Police identified and need help finding 14-year-old Malachi Richardson, who they say is wanted for the kidnapping of one-year-old Royalty Grisby.

Ad

The mother said her baby was wearing a pink jacket, purple shirt, pink pacifier holder, pink pacifier, and some white purple-pink socks. Royalty Grisby is 2-foot-8 and 36 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Nissan Armada is burgundy with Georgia plates RWW4748.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call 911.

Please look at the tweets below for additional information.

If anyone comes into contact with him, please call our Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

🚨#UPDATE🚨: DKPD needs your help locating 14-year-old Malachi Richardson who is wanted for the kidnapping of one-year-old Royalty Grisby. If anyone comes into contact with him, please call our Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. #WeAreDKPD #Share pic.twitter.com/5yE4rBfKtO — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021

🚨AMBER ALERT: On Thurs., March 18, two suspects stole a vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty inside! It happened at approx. 2 a.m. as the driver attempted to make a food delivery on Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain. (1/2) — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021

This is what a 2010 Nissan Armada looks like! *similar vehicle* #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/eQg3nD6SL6 — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021